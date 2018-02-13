Wilson: DOTD still committed to Peters Road, after BC Bridge

By Jason Browne

A toll bridge to replace the Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel is the top priority, but that doesn’t mean DOTD has forgotten about the Peters Road Bypass. Th at was the message DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson delivered to the Westbank Business & Industry Association

Feb. 6. Speaking at the club’s monthly meeting at Boomtown Casino in Harvey, Wilson recapped the plan to coordinate a public- private partnership (P3) to build a fi xed span over the Intracoastal Waterway.

