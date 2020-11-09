Woodlands Conservancy Partners with Chevron Oronite Oak Point on Virtual Education Series

Woodlands Conservancy has partnered with Chevron Oronite Oak Point to expand a virtual educational self-directed platform, COVID – Resources, that aims to keep communities informed of environmental educational activities during the pandemic. Woodlands Conservancy is producing a series of 16 new sessions called Wetland Wednesdays that airs on Facebook weekly at 9 a.m. now through the first week of January. Chevron Oronite is also supporting the design and production of a new Woodlands Trail map brochure and an Upland Trail Interpretive Guide that visitors can use to learn about various tree species at Woodlands Trail.

“As the pandemic persisted, the numbers of visitors to Woodlands Trail tripled,” said Katie Brasted, Executive Director of Woodlands Conservancy, “With more youth involved in remote learning and general disruption in everyday normalcy, we began offering COVID-Resources, to address the growing quest for safe, educational and fun activities that families could do with their children.” “When our plans to support Woodlands Conservancy’s Seeds to Saplings environmental service learning program was disrupted by the pandemic, Chevron Oronite was agile in shifting our environmental project support to enhance this digital educational tool within the communities in which we live and work”, said Brett Cooley, General Manager, Americas Manufacturing and Supply.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/