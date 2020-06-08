Home
    Former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff and District 105 State Rep. Ernest Wooton, center, was laid to rest June 4 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Belle Chasse. He is pictured with his family, from left, his son Jeffrey, his wife Linda, his daughter K
    Ernest D. Wooton

Wooton laid to rest with fond remembrances from Plaq. Parish

Mon, 2020/06/08 - 5:00am News Staff
Debbie Sisung

On this past Thursday, June 4, 2020, hundreds of friends, family, colleagues, and community members said “Farewell” and “Thank You” to a Plaquemines Parish and Louisiana icon, Ernest D. Wooton.

With the flag flying at half-mast on Highway 23 and over the state capital, the former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff (1984-1992) and State Representative of the 105th District (1999-2012) was laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Belle Chasse following a walk-through visitation and private funeral mass. His wife, Linda, and three children: Jeffrey, Kimberly, and John Dade, along with their families, were touched by the number of people who came out to honor the man whom they loved so dearly.

Facts about Ernest’s political leadership and the contributions he made throughout Plaquemines Parish and District 105 were, no doubt, exemplary; however, the stories of his character brought tears to the eyes of those who spoke so fondly of him. Many shed tears of sadness for the loss of the “Gentle Giant”, as referred to by Parish President Kirk Lepine, but most shed tears of happy memories and gratitude for having known such an amazing man.

 

