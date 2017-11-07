Work getting done after Wallace's departure

By Jason Browne

Were the Plaquemines Parish Council’s criticisms of former Director of Operations Stanley Wallace justified? Comments from several council members at the council’s Oct. 26 meeting suggest so. But not everyone is convinced.

Following an update from District 1 council member John Barthelmy thanking parish administration for cutting the grass at Caledonia Park, District 2 council member Beau Black, District 4 council member Irvin Juneau and District 5 council member Benny Rousselle each took turns thanking parish Coastal Restoration Director Vincent Frelich, who has taken on some of the director of operations duties. Council members said that, after Wallace’s resignation on Oct. 11, they were asked to submit their top five work priorities for their districts, but in multiple cases, several of the top five were already done before council members could even reply to the email.

