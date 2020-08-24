Yes for Education

Plaquemines Parish Schools teachers took to the street ahead of the Aug. 15 election, which featured six millage renewals for the school district totalling approximately $20 million per year. The sign-waving campaign was well received and all six school district renewals, and one millage renewal for Plaquemines Medical Center, sailed through with 75 percent or more of voter support.

