Youth group's Civil Rights tour coincides with Charlottesville protests

By Jason Browne

On Aug. 12, as anti-fascist protesters were clashing with white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., a group of young adults from Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Phoenix were in Montgomery, AL, learning about the history of the Civil Rights Movement.

Considering the scope of the violence in Charlottesville, the death of a counter protester killed by a white supremacist, and the deaths of two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter accident while working the protest, the coincidence certainly doesn’t qualify as luck. But it was a signifi cant irony, all the same.

“It was kind of like divine intervention,” said Darilyn Demolle-Turner, one of the adult leaders of the Zion Travelers Cooperative Center and the District 1 board member for the Plaquemines Parish School Board.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/