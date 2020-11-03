Home
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Recovery crews work to collect debris and repair the Plaquemines Parish Assessor’s office the morning after Zeta. Photos by Justin Walton
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The roads at Myrtle Grove Estates were still flooded on the morning of Thursday, October 29. Flooding has been an issue in this neighborhood whenever sustained southwest winds are prevalent.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Trailer in mobile trailer park near Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery was blown on its side by Zeta’s wind.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Plaquemines Parish Assessor’s office had its metal roof torn off by Zeta’s wind. The building originally housed a packing shed and is commonly referred to as the “Tomato Shed.” It is near the Belle Chasse Ferry Landing and has housed parish govern
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The front of Belle Chasse Independent Church was unable to withstand Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta Barrels through Plaquemines, Leaving Residents without Power

Tue, 2020/11/03 - 12:00am News Staff
Justin Walton

Up until Wednesday, October 28, Plaquemines Parish had remained practically untouched by the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Storm after storm had entered the Gulf of Mexico— bringing with them the expected series of hurricane watches, school closures, evacuation orders, etc.—but storm after storm (even when their tracks seemed deadset on Plaquemines) had curled east or fallen off west.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526