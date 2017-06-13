Zoning change clears way for Cypress Park engineering plan

By Jason Browne

With the extension of the Parks of Plaquemines underway, the parish council will soon decide whether another subdivision belongs near it on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse. The council approved the rezoning for the proposed Cypress Park subdivision by a narrow 5-4 vote during its May 25 meeting (rezoning to expand the Parks of Plaquemines by 230 lots over 10 years in April). The change from agricultural to single family homes opens the door for developer David Waltemath to begin an engineering study into his plans to build 100 homes on 60-to-75-footwide lots over the next 10 years.

