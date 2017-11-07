BVES October Students of the Month

The following students were named Boothville-Venice Elementary School’s October Students of the Month for meeting the school-wide behavior expectations -- be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long. A ceremony was held in their honor on October 30.

Students received a certificate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart-Kaliyah Sylve, PreK- Camille Guidry, Kindergarten- Destiny Anglin and Ayden Denet, First grade-Isabelle Baker and Brylee Hertz, Second grade-Jaiden Creppel, Lexi Vong and Iliana Bilich, Third grade-Bella Blakney and Terrence Raphile Fourth grade- Dylan Scarabin, Clementine Dillard and Gavin Armstrong, Fifth grade-Cali Ragas, Aydin Vong and Zareh Songy, Sixth grade-Dakota Turner and Hallie Cheramie. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all the students for a job well done.

