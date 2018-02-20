College News

• On December 16, 2017, Darrell J. “DJ” Domingue Jr. graduated from Nichols State University along with 686 additional students. In his years at Nichols, Darrell maintained a 4.0 grade point average and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He obtained a Bachelors Degree in Accounting and Bachelors Degree in Finance. Out of the 686 graduates, he was one of the only two students to obtain the prestigious Presidents Award. Darrell is now studying for the CPA exam. The entire family is extremely proud of DJ and wish him continued success in the coming years.

