Letter to the Editor:

By John Bel Edwards

The resilient people and bounty of natural resources of Plaquemines Parish are important to Louisiana, and my administration is committed to protecting and ensuring their future. Th at is why the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), working cooperatively with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and other natural resource agencies, is engineering and designing the two largest and most powerful coastal restoration projects in our country’s history.

The Mid-Barataria and Mid-Breton sediment diversions will establish a controlled and permanent connection between the Mississippi River and the emaciated coastal wetlands on either side of Plaquemines. Th ey will build new wetlands, anchor and extend the lifespan of other planned restoration projects constructed through dredging, and invest around $2 billion of Deepwater Horizon oil spill funds in the local economy.

