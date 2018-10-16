Turner announces candidacy for Parish President

I, Burghart H. Turner, am a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish. I am married (Monike Turner) and have two kids (Zechariah and Hailey).

My philosophy is: 1st - Do no harm, 2nd - Do all you can, and 3rd - Find ways to make government work for the people. If government doesn’t work for the people, then it doesn’t work.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/